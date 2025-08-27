The idea of Ukraine's territorial concessions for peace is most supported by supporters of the Alternative for Germany party

Illustrative photo (Photo: Depositphotos)

More than half of Germans believe that Ukraine should cede territories to Russia in exchange for an end to the war and peace. About this testify the results of a survey by the Forsa sociological institute, published by the RTL media group.

According to the survey, 53% of respondents supported the idea of territorial concessions. This position was opposed by 39%.

The greatest resistance to concessions was recorded among supporters of the Green Party (66%) and the Left Party (51%). At the same time, 86% of voters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) supported the idea of Ukraine giving up the territories.

At the same time, 42% of supporters of the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) supported this position, and 47% of supporters of the Social Democrats agreed with this thesis.

Separately, the survey examined attitudes toward the possible influence of the US president Donald Trump at the end of the war.

73% of Germans do not believe that Trump can convince the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire, 20% consider it realistic.

Supporters of the Social Democratic Party and the Greens in 89% of cases said they did not believe in the possibility of Trump's influence, while among CDU/CSU voters, 79% believe so. Among supporters of the Alternative for Germany party, 35% believe that such influence is possible.

A representative survey was conducted on August 8-11 by the Trendbarometer of RTL and NTV at the Forsa Institute of Public Opinion Research, with 1001 respondents.