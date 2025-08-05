According to the survey, 59% of respondents said they would "probably" or "definitely" not defend the country from attack

German soldiers (Photo: nara.getarchive.net)

Almost two-thirds of Germans would probably not defend their country from invaders in the event of an attack, a finding that deals a blow to the government's rearmament plans. About reports The Telegraph citing survey data for the German television company RND.

According to the survey, 59% of respondents said they were "probably" or "definitely" unwilling to defend the country from attack.

Read also Will Russia attack NATO after the war with Ukraine – the latest assessment of the DIU

16% of Germans were "definitely" ready to take up arms to defend Germany, while 22% said they would "probably" do so.

In July, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius claimedgerman military personnel will be ready to kill Russian soldiers if Russia attacks a NATO country.

Germany has also launched a large-scale reform of its armed forces, including an increase in the size of the army up to 60,000 military personnel and the lifting of strict restrictions on borrowing for defense spending.