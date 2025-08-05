The Telegraph: Almost 60% of Germans are not ready to fight for their country in case of invasion
Almost two-thirds of Germans would probably not defend their country from invaders in the event of an attack, a finding that deals a blow to the government's rearmament plans. About reports The Telegraph citing survey data for the German television company RND.
According to the survey, 59% of respondents said they were "probably" or "definitely" unwilling to defend the country from attack.
16% of Germans were "definitely" ready to take up arms to defend Germany, while 22% said they would "probably" do so.
In July, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius claimedgerman military personnel will be ready to kill Russian soldiers if Russia attacks a NATO country.
Germany has also launched a large-scale reform of its armed forces, including an increase in the size of the army up to 60,000 military personnel and the lifting of strict restrictions on borrowing for defense spending.
- on June 9, 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia is building up the military potential, including increasing production of tanks, armored vehicles, and missiles of various types. In five years, it will be ready to use military force against NATO.
- on June 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed that Russia may attack nATO member states in the next five years to test the strength of the Alliance.
- on July 15, it was reported that France was preparing for a possible of a major war in Europe by 2030.
