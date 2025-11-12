New bridge collapses in China – video
Hongqi Bridge (Photo: Screenshot)

In southwestern China, the new Hongqi Bridge, which was opened only in January of this year, suddenly collapsed in the city of Mercan, Sichuan Province. There were no casualties, as the structure had been closed just a day before the incident. The collapse occurred in Merkang, Sichuan, on November 11, according to The Paper.

The video shows one end of the 758-meter-long bridge sinking and the adjacent hillside collapsing. The exact cause of the collapse is currently unknown.

However, on November 10, the local administration reported that cracks had appeared in the structure. As a result, traffic on the bridge was banned and additional security measures were introduced.

The incident became one of the most discussed topics on Chinese social media. Users questioned the quality of geological surveys conducted before the start of construction. Meanwhile, local authorities claim that there are no reasons to be concerned about the quality of construction.

BACKGROUND
Sichuan Province is known for its high seismic activity. In particular, in 2008, a strong earthquake killed tens of thousands of people, and many of the victims were attributed to poor construction. The Hongqi Bridge connected the central part of the country with Tibet.
Chinabridgelandslidechinabridge collapse