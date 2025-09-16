56% of Ukrainians expect another Russian attack even in case of Europe's peace plan – KIIS poll

Only 10% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will not attack again after such a plan, according to a poll

A Russian soldier (Photo: propaganda media)

The majority of Ukrainians (56%) believe that even if the peace plan between Europe and Ukraine is implemented, Russia will try to attack again. About testify results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Another 28% of respondents estimated the likelihood of a repeat attack as "50-50." Only 10% believe that after such a plan, Russia will not attack again.

If Russia's plan is implemented, 69% of respondents believe that Russia will try to attack again. 16% said the probability is "50-50," and only 7% believe that Russia will not attack again.

Infographics: KIIS

"That is, the Europe-Ukraine plan, although it may be approved by the majority of the public, is perceived emotionally rather cautiously and will not be considered an unequivocal success. And at the same time, there will be expectations of a repeat of Russia's aggression. However, at the same time, this plan will not be perceived as a defeat. Russia's plan will be mostly perceived as a defeat for Ukraine, with a high expectation that Russia will attack Ukraine again afterwards," the poll concluded.

Among those who are ready to accept Russia's plan, 22% consider it a success, 36% estimate it as "50-50," and 39% consider it a failure.

In this group, 33% are convinced that Russia will attack again, 43% believe the probability is 50-50, and only 20% do not expect repeated aggression.

The Omnibus public opinion poll was conducted at the initiative of KIIS on September 2-14, 2025, by telephone interviews in all regions controlled by Ukraine. A total of 1023 Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older were interviewed. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of a sample of 1023 respondents (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%.