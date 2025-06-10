More than half of Ukrainians are against Russia's territorial concessions, but 38% are ready for losses – KIIS

78% of Ukrainians and 76-80% in all regions reject the demand to transfer unoccupied Ukrainian territories to Russia's control

Illustrative photo (Photo: Depositphotos)

52% of Ukrainian citizens are categorically against any territorial concessions within the framework of possible agreements with Russia. At the same time, 38% of those surveyed are ready to agree to certain territorial losses. These are the results of a survey published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Compared to February 2025, these indicators have hardly changed – then 50% opposed concessions, and 39% were ready to compromise.

Infographics: KIIS

Also, according to the survey results, 78% of Ukrainians and 76-80% in all regions reject the demand to transfer the unoccupied territories of Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Donetsk regions under Russian control. However, this demand is one of the core requirements of the Russian Memorandum submitted to Ukraine on June 2, 2025.

Therefore, the graph mentions how Ukrainians generally feel about the Russian "peace plan."

Infographics: KIIS

Yes, 82% categorically reject it and only 10% are ready to accept it.

It is noted that in the survey, respondents heard only six points from this document – in particular, the point about the possibility of Ukraine moving towards the EU, which was not previously included in the agreement versions.

The authors of the study suggest that upon reading the full content of the Memorandum, the level of negative attitude could be even higher.

The survey was conducted by KIIS on its own initiative from May 15 to June 3, 2025. 2,004 respondents aged 18 and older living in the territories controlled by Ukraine were interviewed by telephone. The statistical error of the sample did not exceed 2.9%.