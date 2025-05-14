KIIS: 29% of Ukrainians trust the US "peace plan", but more so the European one

Respondents were read only one of the three scenarios

Military AFU (Photo: General Staff of the AFU)

The majority of Ukrainians (82%) reject Russia's plan for peace, while 29% of citizens agree with the US's conditional plan, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

According to the survey, only 10% of respondents can agree to Russia's demands.

29% of respondents could accept the US conditional plan (with most respondents emphasizing that this option is difficult for them), but the majority (61%) consider it unacceptable.

51% of Ukrainians are ready to support a joint plan between Europe and Ukraine. 40% consider a joint plan between Europe and Ukraine unacceptable.

Screenshot from the KIIS website

Commenting on the results, Deputy Director of KIIS Anton Hrushetskyi noted that against the backdrop of increased diplomacy, in particular the announced negotiations on May 15 in Istanbul, there is an increase in the willingness of Ukrainians to engage in dialogue.

"Ukrainians want peace, but not peace on any conditions. At the same time, Ukrainians remain flexible and are ready to make even difficult compromises, but again, only with compliance with the "red lines," Hrushetskyi noted.

According to him, back in May 2022, 59% supported negotiations with Russia, in January 2023 – only 29%, and in May 2024 – 57%. Currently, this figure is probably even higher.

The survey was conducted on May 2-12, 2025, at the initiative of KIIS. Sociologists interviewed 1,010 respondents aged 18 and over from the territories controlled by Ukraine by telephone.

Under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 4.1%, but under war conditions there may be some systematic deviation.