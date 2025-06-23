Sibiga: Putin is deliberately carrying out brutal attacks to portray the US as weak
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is deliberately carrying out brutal attacks to portray the United States as weak, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said after Russia's massive strike on Kyiv and the region.
Sibiga emphasized that this night was another manifestation of terror by Russia.
"While Putin talks about strikes in the Middle East, Russia rejects US peace efforts in Europe and continues the killings in Ukraine. Putin deliberately carries out such brutal attacks to portray America as weak," Sibiga noted.
He called on the international community to impose tough sanctions on the Russian economy, particularly in the energy sector, as well as to impose secondary restrictions on those who support Russia's war.
"We need additional defense capabilities for Ukraine, especially air defense and interceptors, artillery ammunition, as well as investments in Ukrainian defense production," Sybiga noted.
He also recalled that the current week is a week of key international summits, and these events should yield concrete results.
"We have no time to wait. The time has come to demonstrate transatlantic unity and strength," Sibiga urged.
- On the night of June 23 , the occupiers struck the capital with missiles and drones – a residential building was damaged. The Kyiv region was also affected – there is a death and injuries.
- Six deaths and 19 injuries were reported in Kyiv. 312 rescuers and 74 pieces of equipment are working at two locations at once.
- On the night of June 23 , Russia attacked Ukraine with 352 drones and 16 Iskander missiles of various types . Air defenses managed to neutralize 354 of these devices.