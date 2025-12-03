Sikorsky to Belgium for a reparations loan: The outcome of the war may depend on it

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: Pawel Supernak/EPA)

The outcome of the Russian-Ukrainian war may depend on the reparations loan to Kyiv, which is being blocked by Belgium, says Polish Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorsky. He expressed this opinion during a conversation with journalists at NATO headquarters, the correspondent reports LIGA.net.

After the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Sikorsky was asked what he thought of the European Commission's proposal to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine for two years.

Belgium, where the Euroclear clearing house, which holds most of the funds, is located, is against this.

"We fundamentally agree with Belgium that the risk of making a decision on the frozen Russian assets should be shared and Belgium needs support here," the Polish Foreign Minister said.

However, he added that the use of Russian assets is crucial for Ukraine.

"I hope that Belgium will change its mind, because this is a key card that we, as Europe, can play on the side of Ukraine. The outcome of this war may depend on it," the minister emphasized.

Sikorsky believes that Belgium needs to be convinced that only when the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he sees that Ukraine is financially supported over the next two to three years, he will limit his ambitions and be more willing to conclude a peace agreement.

"The reparations loan is an issue that can determine the outcome of this war, as well as the outcome of these [negotiations], because if Putin concludes that Ukraine has money and can finance both its state and its defense for two or three years, he will have to reconsider whether he can afford to wage this war," the Polish diplomat emphasized.

He added that he joins the appeals to the Belgian authorities that the release of these assets for Ukraine may be the most important factor in accelerating peace, while their blocking is very dangerous for Ukraine and Europe.

On September 10, the European Commission put forward an idea of reparations loan of EUR 140 billion, based on the cash balances of Russian frozen assets.

Thanks to the "reparations loan", Ukraine could receive 45 billion euros annually over the next three years – from 2026 to 2028.

Belgium blocked a decision to approve a reparations loan for Ukraine.