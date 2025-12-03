Ukraine expects decision on reparations loan by the end of the year – Sibiga
сибіга МЗС

Ukraine expects the European Union to make a decision on the so-called reparations loan secured by frozen Russian assets by the end of this year. This was announced to journalists by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga at NATO headquarters after a meeting of the Alliance's foreign ministers, the correspondent reports LIGA.net.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy began his stay in Brussels with a meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost. Belgium is home to the largest number of frozen Russian assets.

Read also
Ukraine may not receive €140 billion of Russian money. EU prepares plan B: what's the problem?

"And their position is extremely important. And we see significant progress," Sibiga said.

He added that Ukraine's position is that a decision on frozen assets should be made by the end of this year.

"And all our foreign policy efforts are aimed at ensuring this decision," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

  • On September 10, the European Commission put forward an idea reparations loan of EUR 140 billion, based on the cash balances of Russian frozen assets.
  • Thanks to the "reparations loan", Ukraine could receive 45 billion euros annually over the next three years – from 2026 to 2028.
  • Belgium blocked a decision to approve a reparations loan for Ukraine.
  • December 2 it became known the European governments have accused Belgium of excessive demands in the form of carte blanche if Russia sues over €140 billion of frozen Russian assets stored in Brussels.
Read also
Politico: EU prepares decision to transfer frozen assets to Ukraine without risk to Belgium