Ukraine expects decision on reparations loan by the end of the year – Sibiga

сибіга МЗС

Ukraine expects the European Union to make a decision on the so-called reparations loan secured by frozen Russian assets by the end of this year. This was announced to journalists by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga at NATO headquarters after a meeting of the Alliance's foreign ministers, the correspondent reports LIGA.net.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy began his stay in Brussels with a meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost. Belgium is home to the largest number of frozen Russian assets.

"And their position is extremely important. And we see significant progress," Sibiga said.

He added that Ukraine's position is that a decision on frozen assets should be made by the end of this year.

"And all our foreign policy efforts are aimed at ensuring this decision," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

On September 10, the European Commission put forward an idea reparations loan of EUR 140 billion, based on the cash balances of Russian frozen assets.

Thanks to the "reparations loan", Ukraine could receive 45 billion euros annually over the next three years – from 2026 to 2028.

Belgium blocked a decision to approve a reparations loan for Ukraine.

December 2 it became known the European governments have accused Belgium of excessive demands in the form of carte blanche if Russia sues over €140 billion of frozen Russian assets stored in Brussels.