Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has damaged almost 200 UZ cars: some cannot be restored

Damaged UZ train (Illustrative photo: t.me/OleksiiKuleba)

Since the beginning of August alone, Russia has struck about 300 trains and infrastructure facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia, and almost 200 railcars have been damaged since 2022. The carrier reported this in response to a request LIGA.net .

During the attacks, the enemy damages tracks, substations, stations, rolling stock, etc .

A total of 199 passenger railcars have been damaged since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. Some of them were in the depot.

As of October 2025, the railroad has managed to repair 103 passenger train cars. Another 56 are beyond repair.