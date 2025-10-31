Russia attacks railway passenger depot in Sumy and UZ infrastructure near Lozova
Oksana Zhytniuk
On the night of October 31, Russians struck at railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia .
In Sumy, the enemy attacked a passenger depot, damaging and destroying other company facilities and rolling stock.
Replacement cars have been delivered to transport passengers of the train No. 779/780 Sumy – Kyiv. The train departed on schedule.
In addition, the railway infrastructure in the Lozova area was damaged – train #228/227 Husarivka – Ivano-Frankivsk is running on a changed route.
- As a result of the Russian attack on Sumy, a high-rise building caught fire, there are victims.
