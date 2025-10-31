Russia attacks railway passenger depot in Sumy and UZ infrastructure near Lozova

Photo: Telegram/OleksiiKuleba

On the night of October 31, Russians struck at railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia .

In Sumy, the enemy attacked a passenger depot, damaging and destroying other company facilities and rolling stock.

Replacement cars have been delivered to transport passengers of the train No. 779/780 Sumy – Kyiv. The train departed on schedule.

In addition, the railway infrastructure in the Lozova area was damaged – train #228/227 Husarivka – Ivano-Frankivsk is running on a changed route.