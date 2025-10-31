Russia strikes ten times in Sumy: there are hits and a fire in a high-rise building – photos

Occupants once again hit a civilian facility in Sumy

Photo: Sumy CMA

Russians struck a multi-storey building in Sumy, a fire broke out. This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration Serhiy Kryvosheenko and the acting mayor Artem Kobzar .

The shelling hit a house in the Zarichny district of the city.

There is a fire and significant damage. Windows in nearby houses are smashed.

Kobzar reported two victims.

The head of the MVA said that a two-story residential building in Kovpakivskyi district was also damaged – four people were reported injured there.

In total, the enemy struck about 10 times in the city.