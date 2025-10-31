Russia strikes ten times in Sumy: there are hits and a fire in a high-rise building – photos

Russia strikes ten times in Sumy: there are hits and a fire in a high-rise building – photosupdated
Russians struck a multi-storey building in Sumy, a fire broke out. This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration Serhiy Kryvosheenko and the acting mayor Artem Kobzar .
The shelling hit a house in the Zarichny district of the city.
There is a fire and significant damage. Windows in nearby houses are smashed.
Kobzar reported two victims.
The head of the MVA said that a two-story residential building in Kovpakivskyi district was also damaged – four people were reported injured there.
In total, the enemy struck about 10 times in the city.
- Sumy and the region regularly suffer from Russian attacks. on October 30, Russians launched a drone strike on a gas station in Sumy, injuring four people.
