Russia strikes gas station in Sumy with drone, wounded - photos

According to preliminary information, an "Italmas" drone attacked a Sumy gas station

Photo: Sumy City Council

Russians have conducted a drone strike on a gas station in Sumy, injuring four people. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar and the head of the city's military administration Serhiy Kryvosheenko .

Around 11:15 a.m., a UAV, presumably of the "Italmas" type (a Russian kamikaze drone developed by ZALA - Ed.), was recorded hitting a gas station in the Zarichny district of the city.

Preliminary, four people were injured and two cars were damaged.