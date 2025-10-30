Russia strikes gas station in Sumy with drone, wounded - photos
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
Russians have conducted a drone strike on a gas station in Sumy, injuring four people. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar and the head of the city's military administration Serhiy Kryvosheenko .
Around 11:15 a.m., a UAV, presumably of the "Italmas" type (a Russian kamikaze drone developed by ZALA - Ed.), was recorded hitting a gas station in the Zarichny district of the city.
Preliminary, four people were injured and two cars were damaged.
- On the night of October 30, Russia massively attacked thermal power plants and civilian objects in different regions. In total, was 633 drones and 52 missiles.
- Russia also hit a dormitory in Zaporizhzhia. There are 17 reported injured and two dead whose bodies were recovered from the rubble.
- Ladyzhyn in Vinnytsia region was left without electricity, heat and water due to the Russian attack. Kindergartens are temporarily closed.
