Russia strikes at Sumy railway station: there are victims

Occupants once again attacked the infrastructure of Ukrzaliznytsia

"Shahed" (Photo: Pacific Press)

On the night of October 23, Russians attacked a railway station in Sumy, injuring two people. This was reported to by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheenko.

Around 03:00, a Russian drone strikes a station, injuring railway workers.

a 35-year-old man was hospitalized. a 28-year-old man was treated on the spot.