Russia strikes at Sumy railway station: there are victims
On the night of October 23, Russians attacked a railway station in Sumy, injuring two people. This was reported to by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheenko.
Around 03:00, a Russian drone strikes a station, injuring railway workers.
a 35-year-old man was hospitalized. a 28-year-old man was treated on the spot.
- Russia regularly attacks Ukrzaliznytsia's infrastructure, in particular on the Sumy direction, which forces some trains to run on altered routes and with delays .
