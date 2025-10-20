Shelling damages railroad infrastructure in Sumy sector: trains are delayed

A number of trains were delayed due to another Russian shelling of the infrastructure of Ukrainian Railways

Illustrative photo: ERA

The Russians have once again attacked the railway infrastructure in the Sumy direction, causing some trains to be delayed. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia .

Trains No. 46 Uzhhorod – Kharkiv and No. 113 Kharkiv – Lviv departed from Plisky station with a delay of more than an hour due to the replacement of locomotive traction.

There are also changes in regional transportation. Thus, the regional train No. 895 Konotop – Fastiv-1 is running with reserve diesel locomotives and with a delay. It will arrive at the terminal with an estimated delay of one hour and 20 minutes.

Suburban flight #6452 Nizhyn – Konotop is also delayed. The delay is currently two hours.