Shelling damages railroad infrastructure in Sumy sector: trains are delayed
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
The Russians have once again attacked the railway infrastructure in the Sumy direction, causing some trains to be delayed. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia .
Trains No. 46 Uzhhorod – Kharkiv and No. 113 Kharkiv – Lviv departed from Plisky station with a delay of more than an hour due to the replacement of locomotive traction.
There are also changes in regional transportation. Thus, the regional train No. 895 Konotop – Fastiv-1 is running with reserve diesel locomotives and with a delay. It will arrive at the terminal with an estimated delay of one hour and 20 minutes.
Suburban flight #6452 Nizhyn – Konotop is also delayed. The delay is currently two hours.
- Russia regularly attacks Ukraine's energy and railways .
- On October 18, Russians targeted civilian infrastructure in Sumy: they hit a gas station and a railroad.
