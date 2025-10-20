Russia continues to hit Chernihiv region's energy sector: another 30,000 homes without electricity

Chernihivoblenergo reported another hit at night, leaving tens of thousands of homes without power

Illustrative photo: ERA

As a result of Russian strikes on power facilities in Chernihiv region, about 30,000 more customers were left without electricity. This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo.

After midnight, power engineers reported that another 28,000 homes in the region were without power – the enemy attacked a power facility.

"We are working to supply power to consumers, but the situation is critical!" the statement reads.

About an hour later, another hit in Nizhyn district was reported, leaving 2,700 subscribers without electricity.