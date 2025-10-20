Russia continues to hit Chernihiv region's energy sector: another 30,000 homes without electricity
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
As a result of Russian strikes on power facilities in Chernihiv region, about 30,000 more customers were left without electricity. This was reported by Chernihivoblenergo.
After midnight, power engineers reported that another 28,000 homes in the region were without power – the enemy attacked a power facility.
"We are working to supply power to consumers, but the situation is critical!" the statement reads.
About an hour later, another hit in Nizhyn district was reported, leaving 2,700 subscribers without electricity.
- On the evening of October 19, Russian troops struck a power facility in Koryukiv district of Chernihiv region, leaving more than 55,000 subscribers without electricity .
- Chernihiv region regularly suffers from Russian strikes, in particular Nizhyn .
