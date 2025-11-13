Six people wounded in Mykolaiv as a result of a "shahed" attack, three in serious condition
Ульяна Кукуруза
News editor at LIGA.net
On the morning of November 13, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region with attack drones. As a result, an industrial infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv was hit. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim and SES .
As of 10:00 a.m., according to the head of the JFO, six wounded are known. Three of them are in serious condition .
After the attack, a fire broke out at the site, which was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service units.
The air alert in the region was announced twice – at 07:54 and 09:40. The alarm was canceled at 08:50 and 10:03.
At 11:59 a.m., an air raid alarm sounded again in the region due to a ballistic threat.
- on November 12, Russian troops launched a series of strikes with kamikaze drones on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, a civilian enterprise and private houses were damaged, and there are casualties.
