Six people wounded in Mykolaiv as a result of a "shahed" attack, three in serious condition

Six people were wounded in the attack by Shahed drones in Mykolaiv, three of them in serious condition. The fire that broke out after the hit was extinguished by rescuers

Consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv (Photo: SES)

On the morning of November 13, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region with attack drones. As a result, an industrial infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv was hit. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim and SES .

As of 10:00 a.m., according to the head of the JFO, six wounded are known. Three of them are in serious condition .

After the attack, a fire broke out at the site, which was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service units.

The air alert in the region was announced twice – at 07:54 and 09:40. The alarm was canceled at 08:50 and 10:03.

At 11:59 a.m., an air raid alarm sounded again in the region due to a ballistic threat.