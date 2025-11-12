Russia attacks Kharkiv city center with drones: there is damage and casualties

Rescuers (Photo: SES)

On the morning of November 12, Russian troops launched a series of kamikaze drone strikes on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, a civilian enterprise and private houses were damaged, and there were casualties. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov .

According to Terekhov, the first hit by an enemy drone was recorded at around 09:18 am. A few minutes later, two more strikes were reported – also in the central part of the city.

"According to preliminary information, a civilian production facility and private houses were damaged as a result of three "Shahed" shelling in the central part of the city," Terekhov said at about 09:33 a.m .

Later, Syniehubov clarified that it was preliminary three drone strikes on the Kholodnohirsk district.

At 10:27 a.m., Sinegubov reported that at least three people were injured in the blast wave. a 68-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were injured and hospitalized. Doctors also helped a 77-year-old woman with light injuries.

According to the head of the JFO, a fire broke out at the site of the strikes on the old city buildings. All operational units are working there: SES, emergency medical services and the National Police. Currently, the response is underway, and the rubble is being dismantled to make sure there are no victims under it.