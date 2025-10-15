Siyarto: Russia has not let us down. I don't understand why we should give up energy supplies
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó spoke at a forum in Russia on October 15, the same day as the Ramstein meeting. He said he did not understand why Budapest should break off energy relations with Moscow, reports Reuters.
At the Russian Energy Week forum, Szijjarto said that Hungary would allegedly suffer if it were cut off from Russian energy supplies and reiterated that the country would not allow external pressure in making decisions on energy supplies. According to the minister, national interests are of paramount importance for Budapest .
"Russia has never let us down. Deliveries have always been made... Contracts have always been honored. And my only question is why we should break these relations," he said .
Hungarian Foreign Minister says Europe demands that the country abandon one of the two pipelines "as part of diversification".
"How can you think that one pipeline is safer than two? This is insane," Siyarto said .
- on September 24, the Hungarian Foreign Minister said that the country would not stop buying Russian oil even at Trump's request. According to him, it cannot do so because of its geographical location.
- On September 26, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban told Trump that refusal to cut off oil and gas from Russia would bring the country to its knees, with its GDP falling by 4%.
- On October 2, President Zelenskiy urged Hungary not to go against Trump and to refuse Russian oil. He also suggested imposing sanctions on Russian oil terminals.
