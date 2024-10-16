Slovak PM Fico: High probability of Ukraine war ending soon

The Slovak Prime Minister suggested that the European Council meeting on October 17 might offer hints at the war's conclusion

Robert Fico (Photo via his Facebook page)

The end of the full-scale war in Ukraine could come soon, according to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, as reported by Teraz.

"There is a very high probability that the war in Ukraine will end shortly. I expect that tomorrow there might be some hints, as suddenly there is talk of inviting Ukraine to NATO," Fico stated.

He noted that this invitation, which could be discussed at the European Council meeting in Brussels on October 17, might not come "free of charge" for Ukraine. He reiterated that the ruling Slovak party, Smer, remains opposed to Ukraine's NATO membership.

Fico also affirmed Slovakia's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and a desire for a just peace, expressing willingness to back "any peace plan" to end the war. However, he said there is no military solution to the conflict and suggested that hopes for Russia to leave Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk should be abandoned.

The prime minister added that Slovakia has always sought to maintain "balanced relations" with Russia.