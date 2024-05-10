If you are defending yourself, no need to announce state of war, says Ukraine's justice minister

Justice Minister Denys Malyuska stated that all legal norms related to war are applied to Ukraine

Denys Malyuska (Photo: Facebook)

Ukraine should not declare a state of war, since it did not attack anyone, but on the contrary, defends itself from Russian armed aggression. Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska said in an interview with BBC News.

"Some lawyers generally question the correctness of someone declaring a state of war. Because if you attack someone and declare war, it is a crime of aggression. If you defend yourself, you don't need to declare anything. You defend yourself – war and the corresponding norms apply to you," Malyuska said.

The minister noted that if Ukraine had declared a state of war at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, it would not have changed anything.

"All the norms of law that relate to war are applied to Ukraine and to the war we are waging. The announcement or non-announcement has no legal meaning," the justice minister stressed.

Martial law and general mobilization were introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 due to Russia's full-scale military aggression.

On May 8, the Ukrainian parliament supported the extension of martial law and general mobilization for another three months – until August 11, 2024.