South Korean intelligence: North Korea sends 20-year-old soldiers, teens to Russia for combat

Kim Jong Un and soldiers of the North Korean army (Photo by EPA)

North Korea has deployed 20-year-old soldiers and even teenagers to Russia to fight against Ukraine, according to a report from South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

"It should be noted that they have received basic combat training required for their roles as part of the Storm Corps, so their combat abilities should never be underestimated," the statement said.

Additionally, Seoul has information that Kim Yong Bok, North Korea's deputy chief of general staff, is heading to Ukraine's front lines with an "advance team." He is a "close military aide" to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and has been identified in Western media as the "head of the unit" sent to Russia.

South Korean intelligence suggests that the redeployment of North Korean troops to Kursk is "inevitable." It also estimates that North Korea has sent around 4,000 workers to Russia since early 2024, who are set to earn approximately $800 per month.

The intelligence agency noted that this marks the first time North Korea has sent its soldiers abroad for combat. Seoul sees this as an opportunity to evaluate North Korea's military capabilities.