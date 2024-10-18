South Korean president convenes meeting over North Korean troops in Russia

The Office of the President of South Korea says that the deployment of DPRK troops is a serious threat to their country and the international community

Flag of South Korea (Photo by ERA/VASSIL DONEV)

On October 18, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency security meeting to discuss the possible involvement of North Korean troops in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

The Office of the President of South Korea stated that the deployment of DPRK forces poses a serious security threat to their country and the international community.

The meeting was held a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that North Korean officers are already present in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and up to 10,000 North Korean troops could be involved in the war.

According to South Korean intelligence, Pyongyang plans to send about 12,000 troops to Ukraine, as reported by Seoul media. The Yonhap agency also indicated that the transfer of these forces has already begun.