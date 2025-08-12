Special Operations Forces destroyed a powerful radar in Crimea
On the night of August 9-10, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a stationary "Skala-M" radar complex in the village of Abrikosivka, located in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported... reports Press service of the Joint Forces Operation.
The complex was destroyed by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces resistance movement.
"The destruction of the radar will significantly weaken the enemy's use of aviation, which the occupiers use to strike civilian infrastructure and civilians," the military said.
REFERENCETRLK-10 "Skala-M" is a Soviet long-range radar complex designed for air traffic control. The radar's range is up to 350 km.
- On August 7, it was reported that scouts were in Crimea. Russian radar stations were burned down.They struck a landing craft and an air defense base on Mount Ai-Petri.
- On August 8, in Crimea, combat drones of the "Prymari" special reconnaissance unit were used instruck one of the most valuable radar stations Russian army – 98L6 "Yenisey".
