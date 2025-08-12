Special Operations Forces destroyed a powerful radar in Crimea

The destruction of the radar complex will significantly weaken the enemy's use of aviation

TRLK-10 "Skala-M" radar (Photo: radartutorial.eu)

On the night of August 9-10, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a stationary "Skala-M" radar complex in the village of Abrikosivka, located in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported... reports Press service of the Joint Forces Operation.

The complex was destroyed by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces resistance movement.

"The destruction of the radar will significantly weaken the enemy's use of aviation, which the occupiers use to strike civilian infrastructure and civilians," the military said.

REFERENCE TRLK-10 "Skala-M" is a Soviet long-range radar complex designed for air traffic control. The radar's range is up to 350 km. TRLK-10 "Skala-M" is a Soviet long-range radar complex designed for air traffic control. The radar's range is up to 350 km.