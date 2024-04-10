Russian intelligence services are looking for agents in Canada – HUR

The FSB is looking for agents among immigrants who were part of or under the influence of the USSR, according to the intelligence agency

Flag of Canada (Photo: Depositphotos)

Russian intelligence services are trying to find foreigners in Canada who have contacts with the intelligence services of various countries and recruit them to work for Moscow, according to a statement by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR).

The FSB is looking for double agents among immigrants from Russia and other countries that were part of or under the influence of the Soviet Union. The Kremlin's intelligence service makes its appeals through Russian-language media in Canada.

"For example, in March 2024, the FSB distributed a corresponding appeal in the form of a flyer supplement to the print publication Our Canada. This is a newspaper that is distributed free of charge in 'European goods' stores, Russian restaurants, the subway, certain schools, hospitals, and apartment complexes in the city of Toronto," the HUR reported.

The agency added that the publication positions itself as "pro-democratic and anti-Putin," but this may be only a cover and a way to divert the attention of local security structures.