Occupiers shift focus to reconnaissance drones over Shaheds - Ukraine's Air Force

Illia Yevlash said that reconnaissance drones are harder to shoot down

Illia Yevlash (Photo: Instagram)

The occupiers are using fewer Shahed kamikaze drones, but have activated reconnaissance drones to correct their missile strikes, as reported by the spokesperson of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, during a telethon.

The Russians' tactics have changed somewhat, he said.

"They have not used or significantly reduced the use of attack drones of the 'Shahed' type, as was the case, for example, two or three weeks ago. Now the enemy has activated reconnaissance drones to correct its missile strikes," Yevlash said.

The air force spokesman noted that when the occupiers attack with Kh-59 rockets or ballistic missiles, they try to correct the fire precisely with the help of reconnaissance drones.

Yevlash said that they are not easy to shoot down because they are small and difficult to detect. But if possible, the Air Defense Forces destroy such drones.

