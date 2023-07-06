Reform your view of Russia, Ukraine says ahead of NATO summit

A Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman on Thursday called on the West to ‘reform’ their view of Russia’s role in global security as the United States reminded Kyiv of the need to refort to ultimately be fit for NATO membership.

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre told a Wednesday briefing "Ukraine would have to make reforms to meet the same standards as any NATO country before they join."

"We’ve been very clear: We are committed to NATO’s open-door policy… Any decision on NATO membership is between the 31 Allies and the aspirant country," she added.

"And so, in this case, when it comes to Ukraine, we have been discussing with our NATO Allies and Ukraine how we can collectively support Ukraine’s aspiration for Euro-Atlantic integration."

In turn, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, said that "apart from Ukraine, there is no other country in the world that is currently carrying out so many reforms in the face of a large-scale war on its territory".

"Ukraine's fundamental internal transformations will inevitably continue. At the same time, we believe that one reform in the world remains incomplete: The West's attitude to Russia's role in the Euro-Atlantic security architecture," he posted on Facebook.

"As soon as our partners consider Ukraine's membership in NATO without looking back at Moscow, it will become clear that extending an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance at this stage is in the security interests of the Allies, and will be an important step towards restoring peace in Ukraine and Europe as a whole and preventing a repeat of Russian aggression in the future."

NATO is due to hold a summit in Lithuania on 11 and 12 July where leaders are expected to discuss Ukraine's membership.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US leader Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to NATO now even if membership does not come until after the war.

