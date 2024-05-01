US imposes major sanctions on Russia's defense sector and allies

Among the targeted entities is one of Russia's largest airlines, Pobeda LCC

The U.S. Treasury Department (Photo: Depositphotos)

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on nearly 200 individuals and entities that support Russia's military-industrial base and help it evade restrictions, according to a department press release.

The sanctions package targets Russia's military-industrial base, as well as individuals and entities in third countries that assist Russia in purchasing components for the production of weapons or defense products.

Regarding countries that have helped Russia circumvent Western sanctions, the U.S. has imposed restrictions on companies from Turkey, China, Slovakia, Belgium, and Kyrgyzstan, as they may have helped Russia evade Western sanctions.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has imposed restrictions on two Russian companies involved in the construction of gas infrastructure in Russia: Neftegazstroy and Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Vnipigazdobycha.

The list also includes:

→ Ural Automotive Plant;

→ Bryansk Automobile Plant;

→ Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Zavod Proton;

→ 48th Central Scientific and Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation;

→ Tomsk Electrotechnical Plant;

→ Pobeda LCC, one of the largest airlines.

