$250 million in military aid from the United States: A crucial boost for Ukraine's defense

Antony Blinken (Photo by ERA)

The United States has announced an additional $250 million military aid package for Ukraine, with the Pentagon press office revealing a detailed list of weapons. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this was the "final package" from the United States for 2023.2023.

"Our assistance has been of paramount importance in supporting our Ukrainian partners as they defend their country and their freedom against Russian aggression," Blinken said.

The newly announced aid package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine includes:

→ Additional munitions for the NASAMS anti-aircraft defense system;

→ Portable Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems;

→ Components for air defense systems;

→ Extra munitions for HIMARS;

→ 155mm and 105mm caliber artillery shells;

→ TOW missiles;

→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

→ Over 15 million rounds of ammunition for small arms;

→ Demolition munitions for obstacle clearance;

→ Spare parts, medical, technical and other support equipment.

