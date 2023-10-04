The United States handed over confiscated Iranian weapons to Ukraine on Monday, U.S. Central Command officially announced on X (formerly Twitter). This was previously reported by CNN.

Namely, Washington has transferred approximately 1.1 million 7.62mm small arms rounds to Ukraine.

The ammunition was seized from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) en route to Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

The U.S. government took ownership of the munitions on July 20, 2023, after the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture action against the IRGC, CENTCOM said in a press release.

The weapons were seized because the IRGC was supposed to hand them over to the Houthis in Yemen, which violates UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier today, CNN, citing American officials, wrote that the United States plans to transfer thousands of seized Iranian weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. This can help overcome the ammunition shortage in the Ukrainian army.

