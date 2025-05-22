Five of the defendants are in custody, the issue of the 13-year-old is still being decided

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

In several regions of Ukraine, law enforcement officers have identified six more people suspected of setting fire to vehicles of the Defense Forces and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. The youngest of the suspects is 13 years old., reported Security Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that the defendants were recruited by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSS) when they were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. At first, they agreed with the occupiers on potential "targets" and then destroyed them.

Photo: SBU

Two juveniles from the city of Samar, who burned several relay cabinets of signal installations regulating train traffic, were detained in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Next, they were supposed to identify and set fire to the official cars of Ukrainian defenders. But they did not have time to do so, as they were detained "hot on the heels" of the arson attacks on the railroad.

Three people were detained in Odesa region: two residents of Odesa aged 17 and 18, and a 27-year-old resident of Chornomorsk. It is noted that they separately destroyed three relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia and an off-road vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was undergoing maintenance after completing tasks at the front.

In Chernihiv, a 24-year-old welder from a local service station was detained for trying to burn a Ukrainian soldier's car. According to law enforcement, he wanted to set fire to the car right on the territory of the service station, staging that it was allegedly done by "unauthorized persons" who had entered the territory at night.

It is noted that SSU officers were proactive and detained the man when he had already prepared the mixture for arson.

All the detainees were served suspicion notices in accordance with the violations committed: committing sabotage and obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces. Five of the suspects are in custody, while the issue of bringing the 13-year-old suspect to justice is still being decided .

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU