Belbek airfield (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

The Security Service of Ukraine has struck Russian Su-27 heavy fighter jets at the Belbek military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, said the press service of the department.

According to her, the attack was carried out by defenders from the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Center using long-range drones.

"One of the planes was on the taxiway with a full complement of ammunition and was ready for a combat mission. It was destroyed. The estimated cost of both aircraft is about $70 million," the statement said.

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

The SSU also confirms that the control tower was hit, which may complicate the organization and control of flights at the airbase.

Earlier, on December 18, the special services reported damage to equipment in Belbek for hundreds of millions of dollars. These are MiG-31 aircraft with full ammunition, two Nebo-SVU long-range radar detection systems, a 92H6 radar station, and a Pantsyr-S2 anti-aircraft missile system.

"The SSU's strikes on key military airfields, as well as the destruction of enemy aircraft and air defense systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea, significantly reduce the enemy's military potential in the region. This systematic work will continue in the future," the agency summarizes.