Starmer discusses frozen Russian money with von der Leyen

The UK Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission hope to make further progress in the negotiations in the coming weeks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Neil Hall/Pool / EPA)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine and the use of frozen Russian assets. This is reported on website of the British government.

On the eve of this meeting, the President of the European Commission emphasized that "as long as this brutal war of aggression continues, Russia's costs will continue to rise."

According to the report, during the meeting with Starmer, the conversation focused on the ongoing work on the US peace plan.

According to both interlocutors, now is "a decisive moment for the future of Ukraine." They also both traditionally reiterated that "Europe will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes to achieve a just and sustainable peace."

They also discussed "recent progress on the mobilization of Russia's frozen sovereign assets." Both leaders noted the positive dynamics of the talks and expressed hope for further progress in the coming weeks.