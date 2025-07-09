State Bureau of Investigations: Former high-ranking official of the Ministry of Defense caused 340 million UAH in damages due to negligence

Illustrative photo: armyinform.com.ua

Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigations have notified the former acting head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defence of suspicion of negligence, which caused damage exceeding 340 million hryvnias. This was reported... reports State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

According to the investigation, the former high-ranking official, who was in charge of procurement and resource provision, purchased fuel and lubricants for the needs of the military in the summer of 2023, illegally including value-added tax in the payment.

Under 19 agreements for state needs, lubricants, oil, and distillers for special-purpose equipment were purchased for a total of 2 billion UAH, of which the amount of losses amounted to over 340 million UAH.

The suspect in the case has been notified of suspicion of negligent performance of military service. The suspect faces up to eight years in prison. He has already compensated almost 330 million UAH.

Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of nighttime house arrest is being decided.