Stefanishyna: Hungary's consent is not required to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

The decision to open the first cluster of negotiations does not require the agreement of all 27 member countries

Olha Stefanishyna (Photo: EPA)

Hungary's approval is not needed to begin negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, despite Hungary previously expressing disagreement with Ukraine's European integration. This was stated... reported Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna in an interview with "Fakty ICTV".

According to her, Hungary's position regarding the opening of the first negotiating cluster with Ukraine has prompted the EU to thoroughly study and rethink the issue of enlargement, which is a priority.

"Hungary's political dumping, which reduces the EU's ambitions through blocking, has spurred analysis and the search for solutions, and it has become clear that neither the treaty establishing the European Union nor any decisions adopted at the level of the European Parliament or the European Council have obligations that this [opening of negotiations] must be a unanimous decision," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

She stated that the unanimous decision only concerns the closure of negotiations or the closure of specific areas.