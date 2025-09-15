Stefanishyna starts working as an ambassador to Washington

Diplomatic mission to the U.S. honors memory of fallen defenders with a minute of silence

Photo: X / Olga Stefanishyna

Former deputy prime minister Olga Stefanishyna began her work as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States. This was announced by the official in the social network X.

"As I begin my mission as Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, I carry with me the courage and resilience of our people. Today, together with the team of the Embassy of Ukraine to the United States, we paused for a minute of silence to honor those who gave their lives for Ukraine’s independence and freedom. It is because of their sacrifice that we continue diplomacy – defending sovereignty, strengthening partnerships, and pursuing a just and lasting peace. With deep gratitude to all who defend Ukraine," Stefanishyna wrote.

Photo: X / Olga Stefanishyna

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing the official as a new ambassador to the United States on August 27.

Stefanishyna's predecessor in office, Oksana Markarova, has headed the Ukrainian mission in Washington since July 2021.

Stefanishyna served as deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration from 2020 to 2025, and in 2024-2025 she was Minister of Justice.