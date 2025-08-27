"Formal procedures have been completed". Zelensky appoints Stefanishyna as ambassador to the US

Olha Stefanishyna replaces Oksana Markarova, who had served as Ambassador to the United States since 2021

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Wednesday, August 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olga Stefanishyna as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States. The head of state announced this in his evening video address.

President says he had a phone conversation with Stefanishyna, now Ukraine's new ambassador to Washington.

Read also SAPO opens case after journalistic investigation into Stefanishyna

"The formal procedures have been completed – today I signed a decree on the appointment of the ambassador," Zelensky added .

The President emphasized that he had identified key tasks for the renewal of the Ukrainian embassy.

"And the main thing is to fully implement all the agreements with Washington – our agreements with US President Donald Trump, and especially in the defense sector. In many ways, the long-term security of Ukraine depends on relations with America," he emphasized.

According to him, there are two Ukrainian proposals on the table. These are an arms deal for Ukraine and an agreement on modern drones for the United States.

"I am grateful to Oksana Markarova. Oksana represented Ukraine in Washington during all these years of full-scale war, a very difficult mission. And Ukraine has always been heard in the United States. I want to thank her for this work," the Head of State added.

He said that he offered Markarova to continue to be in the team and work for Ukraine.

At the time of publication of the news, the decrees dismissing Markarova and appointing Stefanishyna are not available on the website of the Presidential Office.

BACKGROUND. Olha Stefanishyna is a Ukrainian lawyer and civil servant. In 2020-2025, she served as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, and in 2024-2025 as Minister of Justice. Olha Stefanishyna is a Ukrainian lawyer and civil servant. In 2020-2025, she served as Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, and in 2024-2025 as Minister of Justice.