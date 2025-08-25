Ukraine's Ambassador to Norway also appointed as Ambassador to Iceland: Zelenskyy's decree

The position of Ukrainian ambassador to Iceland has been vacant since April

Oleksiy Havrysh (Photo: KMBS)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the Ambassador of Ukraine to Norway, Oleksiy Havrysh, as Ambassador of Ukraine to Iceland on a concurrent basis. The relevant decree on the official website of the head of state.

"Appoint Havrysh Oleksiy Petrovych, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Norway, as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to Iceland on a concurrent basis," – reads the text of the presidential decree.

Before starting his diplomatic career, Havrysh worked in the fields of energy, financial and strategic management of investment activities, construction, hotel and restaurant management.

In 2022, he became a member of the board of directors of LLC "Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine" (group Naftogaz), where he temporarily performed the duties of Chairman of the Board from February to April 2025.

He was appointed ambassador to Norway on April 7, 2025. Simultaneously, the ambassador to Iceland, Olga Dibrova, was dismissed, and the position has been vacant since then.