Stoltenberg meets with Fico in Brussels, discussing Ukraine – photo

Robert Fizo and Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: NATO)

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg received Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia at NATO Headquarters. They discussed further support for Ukraine and the further strengthening of the Alliance's deterrence and defense posture.

Explaining complex things in simple terms – subscribe to our YouTube channel

Stoltenberg emphasized that "there are no signs that Putin is preparing for peace. Instead the Kremlin is preparing for a long and grinding war."

The NATO Secretary General thanked Fico for confirming that Slovakia will continue to provide humanitarian aid and contribute to NATO's comprehensive aid package for Ukraine.

Photo: NATO

Stoltenberg also called on alliance members to continue providing military aid to Ukraine, insisting that "stopping military assistance to Kyiv would prolong the war, not end it."

Read also: NATO chief vows continued military backing for Ukraine despite resistance from 3 members

In addition, he also welcomed US President Biden's clear commitment to provide critical aid to Ukraine, stressing that "if Putin wins in Ukraine, there is a real risk that his aggression will not end there."

Photo: NATO

A few days ago, before the meeting of European leaders, key Ukrainian ministers – Dmytro Kuleba and Rustem Umyerov – held talks with their Hungarian counterpart, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy managed to communicate with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the inauguration of the new president of Argentina.

Stoltenberg stated that the Alliance will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, despite Hungary's position.

On December 13, Fico called Ukraine "absolutely not ready" to start negotiations on joining the European Union, but promised that his country would not block this decision at the EU summit on December 14.

On October 25, 2023, the President of Slovakia , Zuzana Čaputova, officially approved the country's new government headed by Fico.

On November 8 , Fico blocked the proposal of the previous Cabinet to provide military aid to Ukraine for 40.3 million euros.

Read also: Macron, Scholz, and Michel are having breakfast with Orbán, seeking to persuade him on Ukraine