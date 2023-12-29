"Terror strategy": France condemns Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine

France strongly condemns the Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, labeling them a continuation of a "terror strategy" aimed at destroying Ukraine's public infrastructure, according to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry's statement denounced the massive Russian assaults resulting in at least 12 deaths and 76 injuries in the oblasts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa.The statement emphasizes that Russia, through missile and drone launches in Ukraine almost daily over the past few months, persistently pursues a "terror strategy" targeting the destruction of Ukraine's public infrastructure.France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs commits to providing ongoing support to Ukrainian courts and the International Criminal Court in combating impunity for crimes committed by Russia, as stated in the official release.Today, the UN expressed shock at Russia's behavior, highlighting its continued disregard for international humanitarian law, as it indiscriminately attacks civilian objects and the peaceful population of Ukraine.According to preliminary data, on the night of December 28-29, Russian forces launched 158 air strikes against Ukraine, while Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 114 targets.