"Terror strategy": France condemns Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine
France strongly condemns the Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, labeling them a continuation of a "terror strategy" aimed at destroying Ukraine's public infrastructure, according to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The statement emphasizes that Russia, through missile and drone launches in Ukraine almost daily over the past few months, persistently pursues a "terror strategy" targeting the destruction of Ukraine's public infrastructure.
France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs commits to providing ongoing support to Ukrainian courts and the International Criminal Court in combating impunity for crimes committed by Russia, as stated in the official release.
Today, the UN expressed shock at Russia's behavior, highlighting its continued disregard for international humanitarian law, as it indiscriminately attacks civilian objects and the peaceful population of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, on the night of December 28-29, Russian forces launched 158 air strikes against Ukraine, while Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 114 targets.
- In Dnipro, a maternity hospital and a shopping center were hit, resulting in six fatalities and 38 injuries in the city and region, including an 18-month-old child.
In Kyiv, nine people are known to have died, with 30 injured.
In Odesa, four people died, and 22 were injured, including two children aged 6 and 8.
- In Zaporizhzhia, eight fatalities and 12 injuries were reported.
In Kharkiv, three people died, and 13 were injured.
In Lviv, one person died, and 30 were injured.
- President Zelenskyy showcased the aftermath of the strike on a shopping center in Dnipro and a residential building in Odesa through on-site videos.
Read also: Cost of Russia's intense bombardment campaign against Ukraine on Friday may top $1 billion