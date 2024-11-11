Strikes on Russian arsenals reduced enemy artillery, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine needs decisions from the US, UK, and Germany on long-range capabilities, the President stated

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Strikes by Ukraine's defense forces on Russian ammunition depots have reduced the amount of artillery used by occupying forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

"Our forces' strikes on Russian arsenals have reduced the amount of artillery used by the occupier, and this is noticeable at the front. That is why we need decisions from our partners – America, Britain, Germany – on long-range capabilities. This is vital. The further our missiles and drones can hit, the less real combat capability Russia will have," the president said.