Svyrydenko holds first meeting with the new government – ministers must submit clear action plans
The Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting in its new composition. Each minister was instructed to develop a specific action plan, said prime minister Yulia Sviridenko.
"The first meeting of the new government was held immediately after the parliamentary vote. Each minister must define a specific action plan as soon as possible. No abstractions," the Prime Minister wrote.
According to her, such plans will be presented publicly. They will also be discussed with the specialized committees of the Rada. After that, ministers will have to report regularly.
Svyrydenko noted that she has already had a positive experience working with the Economic Committee and expects the same constructive interaction with other committees.
The Prime Minister also noted that the new government has one of the smallest number of ministers in history.
- july 17, the Parliament appointed as the new prime minister Yulia Sviridenkoformer First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy. She is the second female prime minister in the history of Ukraine.
- The official announced the priority steps for the first six months of the new Cabinet's work: quality supply of the army, increase in domestic production of weapons and increase in the technological capabilities of the army.
- In addition, the Verkhovna Rada voted for a new government on Svyrydenko's proposal: seven out of 13 officials retained their positions.
