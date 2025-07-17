Svyrydenko holds first meeting with the new government – ministers must submit clear action plans

Svyrydenko said that each minister will not only present an action plan, but will also regularly report on its implementation

Photo: facebook.com/yulia.svyrydenk

The Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting in its new composition. Each minister was instructed to develop a specific action plan, said prime minister Yulia Sviridenko.

"The first meeting of the new government was held immediately after the parliamentary vote. Each minister must define a specific action plan as soon as possible. No abstractions," the Prime Minister wrote.

According to her, such plans will be presented publicly. They will also be discussed with the specialized committees of the Rada. After that, ministers will have to report regularly.

Svyrydenko noted that she has already had a positive experience working with the Economic Committee and expects the same constructive interaction with other committees.

The Prime Minister also noted that the new government has one of the smallest number of ministers in history.