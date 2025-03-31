Sweden announces record $1.6 billion military aid package for Ukraine

This is the largest aid package to date for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Sweden

Pål Jonson (Photo: Toms Kalnins/EPA)

Sweden has approved a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at 16 billion kronor, equivalent to $1.59 billion, as announced by Defense Minister Pål Jonson during a briefing, Reuters reports.

This marks the largest aid package from Stockholm since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The package includes over $920 million for equipment procurement led by Sweden's Defense Materiel Administration. Additional details were not disclosed by Jonson.

In a social media post on X, Jonson specified that the aid will support Ukraine's air defense, artillery, satellite communications, and naval capabilities.

Sveriges Television reported that over $500 million will be allocated to funds and coalitions purchasing equipment for Ukraine.

Additionally, $50 million worth of weapons, including machine guns, small-caliber ammunition, training weapons, and ambulances, will be provided directly by the Swedish Armed Forces to Ukraine's military.

The Swedish government previously stated that it would increase financial support for Ukraine in 2025, raising the total aid from 25 billion kronor ($2.5 billion) to 40 billion kronor ($4 billion).

Earlier this year, on January 30, Sweden provided Ukraine with an $1.2 billion military aid package, followed by another $294 million package announced on March 13.