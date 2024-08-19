Swedish armored personnel carriers PBV 302 approved for supply to Ukrainian Armed Forces

The vehicle features a 20mm automatic cannon also used on aircraft and can reach speeds over 60 km/h

PBV 302 (Photo by Jorchr)

The Ministry of Defense has approved the supply of Swedish armored personnel carriers Pansarbandvagn 302 (PBV 302) to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as reported by the Ukrainian defense department.

PBV 302 is a tracked combat vehicle developed by the Swedish company Hägglund & Söner. It was in service with the Swedish army until 2014 and was used in combat during the wars in Bosnia and Kosovo.

The PBV 302 weighs over 13 tons, but its wide tracks allow it to exert less ground pressure than a tractor. This allows the armored personnel carrier to move over difficult terrain, soft and loose soils (including marshes and sand), and cross water obstacles.

It is equipped with a 20mm Hispano-Suiza automatic cannon, which is also installed on aircraft. Additionally, the PBV 302 has additional armor reinforcement with internal anti-fragmentation lining and external ceramic elements, and its frontal armor can withstand a direct hit from a 20mm shell.

Moreover, this armored personnel carrier can accelerate to speeds over 60 kilometers per hour thanks to its 270-horsepower diesel engine.

