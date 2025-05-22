Switzerland is ready to host future meetings on peaceful settlement – Yermak

This was confirmed to the head of the OP by Swiss National Security Advisor Gabriel Lüchinger.

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Switzerland has confirmed its readiness to host future meetings on the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, said Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office.

Following the meeting and agreements between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swiss leader Karin Keller-Sutter, the head of the OP held a conversation with Swiss National Security Advisor Gabriel Lüchinger.

Yermak spoke about the meeting in Istanbul, the negotiations to end the war. They also discussed the future of the dialogue on peace in Ukraine.

"Switzerland has confirmed its readiness to also host future meetings on a peaceful settlement. We will continue to work," the head of the OP summarized.

On May 19, Zelenskyy said at a briefing that the possibility of holding a meeting involving teams from the United States, Ukraine, Russia, and European states to resolve the war was currently being considered. He said such a meeting could take place in Turkey, the Vatican, or Switzerland.

In June 2024, the first Global Peace Summit , initiated by Ukraine, was held in the Swiss town of Bürgenstock.

In January 2025, Switzerland announced its readiness to host a meeting between Trump and Putin if they requested it.