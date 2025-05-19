Zelenskyy: Possibility of meeting teams of the United States, Ukraine, Russia and European countries is being considered

Such a meeting could take place in Turkey, the Vatican or Switzerland, the president said

The possibility of holding a meeting with the participation of teams from the United States, Ukraine, Russia and European countries to resolve the war is currently being considered. This was announced at a briefing by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.

"We are considering the possibility, I think it's a positive thing from our conversation, we are considering, in any case, the possibility of meeting again. We want all the teams to meet at a high level. America, Ukraine, Russia, and European representatives of the countries that were just mentioned, plus the UK," Zelenskyy said, commenting on a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump .

According to the President, such a meeting could take place in Turkey, the Vatican or Switzerland.

Zelensky added that all three sites are currently being considered, "they are all good".

"I don't want to talk about where it's more comfortable now. The question is not about comfort. The question is who will be able to organize this with the appropriate result after the meeting," the President emphasized, expressing hope that he would have an answer in the near future.