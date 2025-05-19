Zelenskyy told what he talked about twice with Trump after his conversation with Putin

Leaders of a number of European countries were present during Zelensky's second conversation with the US president

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with US President Donald Trump after the latter spoke with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the phone. The conversation was attended by leaders of a number of European countries, Zelensky told reporters during a briefing.

According to him, the conversation lasted over an hour.

"We had a fairly long conversation," Zelensky said.

According to him, the call was joined by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"The conversation was of a different nature. Trump insists on direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia," Zelensky said.

Commenting on the first conversation with the US president, which took place before the conversation between Trump and Putin, Zelensky said that he spoke about the conditions of the ceasefire and the US's readiness for sanctions.

"I really asked him about this [sanctions]," Zelensky noted, adding that he did not know Trump's final decision.

Also, during his first conversation with Trump, Zelensky recalled the request not to make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine.