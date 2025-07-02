Sybiga: We need support now, given the scale of Russian terror

The Foreign Minister called for strengthening Ukraine and increasing pressure on Moscow

Andriy Sybega (Photo: MFA)

Ukraine is actively working on developing its own air defense systems, but due to intense Russian shelling, it needs increased support from its partners. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha .

According to him, in June, Russia launched more than 330 missiles at Ukraine, including nearly 80 ballistic missiles, as well as more than 5,000 strike drones and 5,000 guided aerial bombs at peaceful cities and communities in Ukraine.

"Such a large number of drones, bombs and missiles, especially ballistic ones, proves the urgency of further strengthening Ukraine's air defense," Sybega wrote on X.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that Ukraine is working on creating its own air defense systems, but a larger number of systems and ammunition are needed today.

"We need support now, given the scale of Russian terror," he said.

Sybiga emphasized that Ukraine is ready to purchase or lease air defense systems.

He also called for increased investment in production in Ukraine, including interceptor drones and other air defense components.

"Now is not the time for weak decisions. Now is the time to demonstrate strength and send the right signals to Moscow. The only way to force Russia to stop the war is to increase pressure on it and strengthen Ukraine," the head of the foreign ministry urged.