Syrsky: Ukrainian Armed Forces still control 90 square kilometers in Kursk region

Due to the Kursk operation, Russia was unable to launch an offensive on the Pokrovsk direction

The Kursk operation disrupted Russian plans for an offensive in the Pokrovsk sector. Currently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces control about 90 square kilometers of the territory of Hlushkovsky district of Kursk region, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky at a meeting with journalists.

He recalled that the Kursk operation was able to draw back almost 63,000 Russians and about 7,000 North Korean soldiers. This eased the pressure on the main directions and made it possible to regroup the troops.

In April 2025, the invaders were tasked with replenishing the offensive groups on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions to increase the pace of the offensive.

"But our active actions in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation disrupted these plans. As a result, these units were not redeployed to other areas. One of the brigades, which was already moving to the Pokrovsk direction, was returned to the Kursk direction," said Syrsky .

Currently, about 10,000 Russian troops are fighting in the Hlushkiv district. About 50,000 Russian troops are concentrated in the North Slobozhansky direction: two airborne divisions, four main brigades, the 177th Marine Regiment of the Caspian Flotilla and some other units.

Russians are trying to advance from Kursk region to Sumy region, but the enemy's actions are stopped at the line of Kindrativka, Andriivka, Yablunivka, Yunakivka.

"The situation there is stabilized. During this time, we have retaken and regained control of Andriivka, and in Yunakivka we have advanced 200 to 700 meters in a week," said the chief.