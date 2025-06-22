Syrsky: Russia is increasing its army by an average of 8000-9000 people every month

Russia wants to put pressure on Ukraine with resources, says chief of staff

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

About 695,000 occupants are currently concentrated on the territory of Ukraine, along with an operational reserve. In 2024, Russia managed to mobilize 440,000 contract soldiers, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky at a meeting with journalists, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.

Syrsky noted that Ukraine knows the enemy's capabilities. Every month, the occupiers increase the army by an average of 8000-9000 people. The Russians also have a strategic reserve.

"These are 13 divisions, a certain number of regiments and brigades. This is another 121,000. That is, they are preparing for a protracted war, a war of attrition. This is their main strategy. They want to put pressure on us with their human resources, to exhaust us with their mass," said the chief of the.

He said that over the past year, the length of the front has increased by 200 km and as of June it is 1200 km.